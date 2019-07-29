Albany resident injured after being hit by two golf carts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An Albany resident is recovering after being hit by two golf carts.
The Dougherty County police shift report stated that it happened near Osprey Ridge Court around 11:00 Saturday morning.
That's in the Stonebridge Golf and Country Club area.
We are told the victim was transported by EMS and was turned over into investigations.
An update on the victim was unavailable at this time.
We’ll keep you updated as information becomes available.
