Residents in South Albany outraged over another illegal dumpsite

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another illegal dumping site was found in South Albany.
Neighbors are saying enough is enough.
It is at the intersection of South Jackson Avenue and Wells Street.
Folks living nearby say they’re tired of seeing their community fall apart. One neighbor even describes it as awful.
Mary Williams lives near where that dumpsite is and says it just keeps happening.
“Oh, sir it is awful over here. This is about the third time they have picked up the trash twice. I call 311 regularly . I also called the sweep cleaner for the road. We have plenty cats; oh boy this neighborhood is a mess. Thank god y’all came this way thank you," Williams said.
The city of Albany says they won’t tolerate illegal dumping and if you see any of those sites call the number on your screen at (229) 438-3928.
