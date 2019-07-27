Pop-up farmer’s market helps residents in South Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The New Vision Community Development organization along with others here in the city of Albany are coming together to make a stance for those families who are suffering from food deserts in South Albany.
“We have an awesome event where we have brought fresh produce to the Southside of Albany. We were impacted devastatingly, by the storm that occurred in October of 2018; and there is not a grocery store here so there is a food desert," said Andrea Revills, Executive of New Visions Community Development.
Many attended the Pop-up Farmer’s Market event at The Youth Outreach Center.
“There are some chefs that are here to show them how to properly prepare fresh fruits and vegetables; so that they can continue on a path to a healthier lifestyle,” Revills said.
Nancy Dawson is a Board Member of AG Cooperative, LLC & one of the leaders of the event.
She breaks down the problem South Albany faces.
“We are standing right now in what we call a food desert. The United States Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a place where the people don’t have good access to fresh fruits,” Dawson said.
Something that Dawson says she knows too well.
“I was in the community and I am also a victim of that. I mean I grew up with my parents; I mean we farmed as kids. We would cook the food and added fatback and all this other back and everything in it. And we loved it,” Dawson said.
Celebrity Chef Jenard Wells also attended the event.
“We want to control what we consume; because it also reduces the things from Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, all these other things that come along with it. We want to eliminate eating processed food,” said Wells.
Other organizations are planning to have a mobile unit that can be accessible to anyone and any family that is in need.
If you want to help call (229) 436-7707, check out New Visions Community Development on Facebook, or visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.