Local pilot helps law enforcement catch 2 suspects after chase through Worth Co.

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - A shoplifting call turned into a chase between two suspects and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon.
Quitin Lanier Green and Damon Maurice Parham were arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies initially responded to a shoplifting call at Dollar General on Woodcrest Road, according to Sheriff Don Whitaker.
The store owner gave a description of the suspects and vehicle. Two deputies saw them leaving town and tried to stop the vehicle.
The suspects drove away and sheriff’s office deputies began to chase them.
The chase went through Poulan and Sumner and the suspects went over 100 mph.
The suspects stopped at a tire company. Before stopping, the suspects were going in and out lanes and hit another vehicle, causing a wreck.
Deputies said the two fled the vehicle and entered the woodline behind New Holland Tire, Inc.
A Crisp County canine team and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) helicopter assisted in the search for them. A private citizen also got in an airplane and flew the area.
After a quick call from the Worth County sheriff, Billy Senkbeil proved you don’t need a badge to help out.
“One of my hobbies is flying so if I can put a hobby to good use like that, then I need to do it,” said Senkbeil, whose more than 40 years of flying came in handy Friday.
“We’re taking off from Billy Senkbeil Farms,” he chanted. “The sheriff called me. He said, ‘Are you available to fly?’ I said, ‘Yes, I am. Where do you need me at?’”
In less than 15 minuets, Senkbeil became air support for the search along with Georgia State Patrol choppers.
“The aircrafts flying and deputies and canine units walking around looking for them, the suspects were scarred to move,” said Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker.
Whitaker said Green and Parham took off on foot into the woods after crashing into another vehicle on Highway 82.
Photos show two men inside a Dollar General store, walking out with several items.
“It’s very possible the Woodcrest Dollar General is not the only store that they shoplifted from,” said Whitaker.
Whitaker said surrounding the suspects was key and that’s where Senkbeil came in.
“We were searching you know, flying level and looking the woods and field. Anything that we can see that was moving or where we thought they might be,” explained Senkbeil.
Though Senkbeil said they never did see the suspects, he thinks the suspects saw him.
“We made several passes over the area down there, probably had them pinned down real well to keep them from moving,” said Senkbeil.
Whitaker said that without all the units and Senkbeil’s support, they probably wouldn’t have caught the two as fast as they did.
And Senkbeil said he’d do it all over again.
“If he needs me tomorrow, I’ll be available tomorrow, and the day after that,” Senkbeil said.
Whitaker said there were minor injuries to the other drivers involved in the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation with the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.
