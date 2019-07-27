$60k awarded to Albany, Dougherty Co. for gang prevention

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany are hoping a $60,000 grant will help decrease gang activity.
The federal grant will be split across several organizations in Dougherty County and Albany.
The grant will be used for a data base created to track individuals looking to join gangs.
Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard said the Gang Task Force’s goal with this grant is to protect, intervene and prevent youth from joining gangs.
“There is a systemic problem of poverty and sometimes in areas of the city or in any given jurisdiction, when you got an increase of poverty and high unemployment, individuals start looking for a way out," said Howard. "This money will be used in different organizations but mainly the Gang Task Force will go out and educate the public and especially our young males in the community.”
Howard said they are hoping to see the money come into our area soon.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.