Another nice day to round out weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mainly dry conditions continue into our Saturday evening. Tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows near 70°.
Expect another nice day on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine once again with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Just like Saturday, there’s a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
High pressure will stay in control to start a new week. We’ll see the mainly dry conditions continue as highs start to inch up just a bit.
Mainly dry on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. Mid 90s return for Wednesday and Thursday with slightly higher rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely by Friday with highs in the low 90s.
