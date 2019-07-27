Albany town hall to highlight summer viruses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The summer is not over and one Albany commissioner wants to remind you of the dangers of the West Nile virus.
On Saturday, a town hall will aim to inform citizens of the different viruses present in the summer months.
Tips on how you can protect yourself and your family will be provided from a health specialist.
Commissioner Jon Howard is hosting the event and said this is also beneficial to families with children who may be going back to school.
“By them being so young, their immune system is not strong enough to fight off the virus. So, we certainly encourage parents to come tomorrow. We’ll have some handouts and brochures and he will answer any questions the public wants to know about the West Nile virus,” explained Howard.
The town hall will start at 10 a.m. and will be held at 1721 east Oglethorpe Boulevard.
