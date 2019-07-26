Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for men after crash

Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for men after crash
By Kim McCullough | July 26, 2019 at 3:22 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 3:22 PM

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to use caution while traveling on Highway 82 in the area of New Holland Tire, Inc. as deputies search for two men after a two-vehicle wreck.

Deputies said they are searching for two black men. One man was wearing a white shirt and the other was wearing a light blue shirt, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

They say the men entered the woodline behind New Holland Tire, Inc.

If you see the two men, you’re urged to call 911 immediately.

Traffic Alert There is a heavy police presence on Hwy 82 in the area of New Holland Tire due to a two-vehicle wreck. ...

Posted by Worth County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.