Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for men after crash

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to use caution while traveling on Highway 82 in the area of New Holland Tire, Inc. as deputies search for two men after a two-vehicle wreck.
Deputies said they are searching for two black men. One man was wearing a white shirt and the other was wearing a light blue shirt, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.
They say the men entered the woodline behind New Holland Tire, Inc.
If you see the two men, you’re urged to call 911 immediately.
