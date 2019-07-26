Tifton receives grant for new crosswalks

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you are visiting downtown Tifton for the first time or a frequent visitor then you might want to stop and admire one of the cities most recent projects.
Downtown Tifton has new crosswalk pathways for people coming into downtown to shop, eat or attend doctors appointments.
The project took public workers two years to finish.
We spoke with John Lowe, Chairman of the Tifton Downtown Development Authority, about the new project.
“We are trying to beautify downtown Tifton, and we are trying to make it look more in the keep of a community that is welcoming people downtown,” John Lowe said.
We also asked him about the length and process of the project.
“It took about two years. Because we had to go before USDA and get the grant and then we had to get the paperwork for that,” Lowe said.
The city was approved for over a $90,000 grant for redevelopment but the crosswalk project only has taken close to $50,000 of the grant.
The city hasn’t used all of its grant money yet and wants people to know that there is more to come downtown.
