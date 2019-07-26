Tifton organizations come together to host fundraiser

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, a South Georgia organization and Christian band are coming together to do what they say they care about...community involvement.
Smalltown Poets, a band from Tifton, say the Pink Heals organization is a representation of something they stand for and giving back is something they always want to do.
“They have a lot of the same values as we have; it is about bringing hope and a positive message into the community,” said Michael Johnston, Smalltown poets singer and songwriter.
We asked one of the members in the band what is their overall message they want people to take away from the event.
“For a long time we have been trying to write songs that lift people up , point them to hope, point them to love and point them to GOD. Pink Heels does the same thing for people who have illnesses that are tough to deal with and that are tough to coop with,” said Danny Stephens, keyboard and owner of Smalltown Poets.
The Pink Heals organization is a non-profit organization that has its on mission to provide communities with a program that supports people on a personal level.
We spoke with the founder of the organization and he tells me they are growing a service.
“I wanted to change the way our middle class fundraiser and we should raise money locally and give it to someone individually in our own local community, counties and states,” said Dave Graybill, founder of Pink Heals.
We asked one of the band members what message did they want their audiences to take away from the show.
“People leave or concerts or shows with a sense of hope, that god values them, and that god loves them; and that they are not alone,” said Miguel Jesus, bass player for Smalltown Poets.
