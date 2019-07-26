Steven Williams reflects on Auburn’s historical 2019 season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - 2019 was a historic year for the Auburn baseball team.
And a huge help to their success was, Steven Williams.
Williams made the trip down Friday to talk about this past season.
As you all may remember, Williams helped punch the Tigers ticket to the Super regionals with a 3 run homer over Georgia Tech.
The Tigers went on to end a 22 year drought at the College World Series.
As he heads into his Junior year at Auburn, Williams said he will never forget that magical moment.
“The moments just, I still have a hard time answering that question because I don’t really know how to define that because the feeling that I had and really the whole team had was just amazing," said Williams. "Because we had a rough week in the Auburn family. We had Rod Bramblett, our long-time PA announcer pass away and his wife. So, to have a moment like that in that time frame was really special for me and the Auburn family.”
Williams hopes to make another run this season, but will never forget that moment.
