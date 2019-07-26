Quiet weather pattern continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drier air holds a tad longer as temperatures and humidity slowly rise. With the exception of a passing shower or two, our dry conditions extend through the weekend. Mornings rather mild with lows around 70s while afternoons warm into the low 90s.
We’ll pick up rain chances the middle of next week with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday. Expect summertime heat and humidity as well
Rain chances creep back for the weekend isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Summer-time heat and humidity gradually returns lows low 70s and highs low-mid 90s through next week.
