Public Health talks children’s vaccine program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of back to school, officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) are speaking out about a special vaccinations program.
We spoke with officials with the South Health District.
Immunization coordinator, Reomona Thomas spoke about the Vaccines for Children program as great a resource for those younger than 19.
Those eligible are also typically Medicaid-eligible, underinsured, uninsured, or American Indian or Alaskan native.
“So it’s just a great time for everybody—adults, children, teens, everybody—to look at their vaccines records and just make sure they’re up to date on all the recommended vaccines," said Thomas.
Thomas said it’s especially important with recent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases like the measles.
For more information on the program, you can contact you local public health clinic.
