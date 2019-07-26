Pretoria Fields to start hemp farming, selling CBD oils

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia brewery is expanding its production to help Georgia Farmers explore the benefits of Hemp.
The people who make the beer at Pretoria Fields will soon have another product. The collective will start selling hemp oils in coming weeks and they hope one day to have some end up in one of their beers.
The beers on the bar better make room for the bottles of CBD oil coming to Pretoria Fields Collective.
“We think this goes along with our story of agriculture and sustainable farming,” said Pretoria Fields CEO Tripp Morgan.
Hemp farming has been a hot topic for law makers. It’s something Tripp said is an advantage.
“The way the laws are written, it’s not actually legal to extract, make or grow any hemp products but you can import all the hemp products you want to from any other state,” Tripp explained.
The oils will be sold soon and there’s even plans to start production on Pretoria’s farms.
“You’ll put rows that will go up to the crest of the hill and over the hill,” said Harris Morgan, the farm manager, as he breaks down their process.
“This is going to be a test plot to see what will be done, what height it will grow and how we can manage it and what kind of production we can get out of it,” said Harris.
Harris said the plant has to be grown on virgin land, free of chemicals, with little planting history.
“We’ll break the land and turn it deep and then we will make up beds to put the rows in and the rows will be five to six or 10 feet apart,” Harris explained.
Harvesting Hemp means hands on, with lots of stages to break down the plant, and it can benefit farmers.
“This would be a new type of farming for a lot of these farmers,” said Morgan.
Tripp said plans for hemp plants with Pretoria will keep growing.
“As we understand what the state is going to let us with the hemp, having some combinations with the hemp and the beers, we hope will be a thing if it’s allowed,” said Tripp.
We are told this is a slow process, but depending on lawmakers, they hope to get the ball rolling on production of CBD oils here in Albany sometime next year.
