Lowndes Vikings have sights set on region in 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “We’re having a great summer and expectations are really high here, as usual," said Head Coach Randy McPherson.
To reach those high expectations, senior Gary Osby knows they need to go over and beyond what’s expected.
“Working hard, not just on the field but off the field, in the weight room, how we’re conditioning now, just pushing ourselves to get better," said Osby.
Before star running back Travis Tisdale, signed with the Kentucky Wildcats, the Vikings were lighting up the scoreboard.
To ensure that continues this season, McPherson is only concerned with the games when that didn’t happen.
“Last year, we probably lost a few games that we shouldn’t have. The expectation here is to win every game, we didn’t do that last year, that’s what we want to do," said McPherson.
To do that, senior Tiberius Drocea said there needs to be trust.
Trust that each man will do his job.
“Trusting our teammates and working as a whole. Trust that they’re going to do their job and you’re going to do yours," said Drocea.
At Lowndes, they believe that will set them up for success.
Allowing them to reach the state championship game.
But, McPherson said their sights are focused on another game.
“We like to talk about the region title first. I think the region champ has the advantage in the playoffs. So, we want to win the region and then win the next five," said McPherson.
Which they haven't done since 2007.
Drocea said leadership gives them the best shot at making it to the finals in Atlanta.
“Most the time your actions speak louder than words, so when they see you doing right and trying to do your best, they’re going to do their best," said Drocea.
