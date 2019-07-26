Interactive: Georgia Milestones 2018 test scores

(WALB) - The test scores are in for South Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Education released the 2018 Georgia Milestones test results Friday.
The Georgia Milestones score students in one of four levels:
- Beginning Learners: Students do not demonstrate proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at the grade level/course of learning. Students need substantial academic support to be prepared for the next grade level or course and to be on track for college and career readiness.
- Developing Learners: Students show partial proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at the grade level/course of learning. The students need additional academic support to ensure success in the next grade level or course and to be on track for college and career readiness.
- Proficient Learners: Student have a proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at this grade level/course of learning. The students are prepared for the next grade level or course and are on track for college and career readiness.
- Distinguished Learners: Students show an advanced proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at the grade level/course of learning. The students are well prepared for the next grade level or course and are well prepared for college and career readiness.
WALB has complied an interactive collection of graphics for test results of schools in the viewing area.
Students began Milestones testing in the 2014-15 school year, according to the Department of Education.
The testing system is a “comprehensive program across grades 3-12, which includes open-ended and technology-enhanced questions to better gauge students’ content mastery,” Department of Education officials said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.