Coalition aims to help lower Albany utility bills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A coalition that wants to lower utility bills said the bills being seen in their Southwest Georgia city are just not normal.
On Thursday, the Albany Coalition to Lower Utility Bills (A-CLUB) gathered to hear stories from residents about their utility rates.
Some people who attended the meeting said they’ve had bills that have forced them to leave their homes.
One woman said she feels people are forced to choose between paying their light bills or rent.
“I was out of my home for three months because of my light bill being so high. It was like at 2,000 something dollars,” said Jacquelyn Edwards.
Edwards said she’s reached out to the city for help, but didn’t get much response.
Organizers of the A-CLUB explained how they plan to help.
“We’re going to follow up with people and help them keep track of their bills. If their homes need weatherization, we’re going to connect them to weatherization programs that they qualify for. If it’s something deeper than that, then we want to investigate weather it’s an issue with their meter, we want to help them investigate,” said Amna Farooqui, an organizer.
The group plans to meet again to discuss these problems.
