Church hosts back-to-school bash for community

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This Saturday, Valdosta Community Church is planning to give away 150 book bags full of school supplies.
It’s all part of their first ever Back-to-School Bash to get students ready to start off on the right foot.
The event will include free school supplies, food, door prizes, motivational speakers, and more.
One of the event organizers, Pankey Wallace, said it’s all part of their mission to get out into the community and give back.
“We want to have a purpose in the community: to reach out to people and let them know, ‘hey somebody cares about you. Somebody is concerned about your well-being. We don’t want you think that we’ve forgotten about you because we haven’t.’ That’s the purpose of the church. It’s for the community," said Panky Wallace.
The event is to start Saturday at 6 p.m., at 3937-A Bemiss Road.
They are encouraging people to come out, have a good time, and bring donations for the kids.
