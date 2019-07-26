Calhoun State Prison employee arrested, facing drug charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Calhoun State Prison employee was arrested this week, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton.
Hilton said the employee will face drug charges. He said that the state prison investigators are working the case because the employee was arrested with contraband at the prison.
WALB is working to confirm the employee’s name.
We have reached out to the Georgia Department of Corrections for comment on the arrest and are waiting to hear back.
Hilton said his office arrested two visitors at the prison this week as well.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we get more details.
