Americus leaders considering lane reconfiguration of downtown street

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus City Council will vote next month on possible lane reconfiguration of one major downtown street, according to Mayor Barry Blount.
The plan in consideration would reduce Lamar Street from three lanes to two.
It was discussed at July’s council meeting and Blount hopes to vote on the measure in August.
Blount said the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) plans to repave the street early next year and will re-stripe the road when they’re done.
Ron Scott is the owner of Scott’s Jewelry along West Lamar Street.
“Two lanes would probably handle all the traffic we could use in downtown going east and west on U.S. 280. It has worked very well on Forsyth Street for many years,” said Scott.
He added he likes the idea of adding angled parking instead of the current parallel parking.
“A lot of people don’t like to parallel park. They go to shopping centers instead. With more angled parking, I think that we have a lot of shoppers who would appreciate that and enjoy that,” said Scott.
Along with this project, another ongoing near-by project is aiming to reduce truck traffic downtown.
It's happening along the truck route on District Line Road.
The mayor hopes this will carry truck traffic from Route 280 to U.S. 19.
“We’re hoping that if the truck traffic is decreased then that will make it more conducive for shopping, tourism and things that downtown is really designed to accommodate,” said Blount.
Scott doesn't mind fewer lanes, he just doesn't want traffic to pass downtown altogether.
“If you bypass Americus, downtown could die. And we don’t want that to happen. We want it to become a nicer shopping area where we can all enjoy,” said Scott.
