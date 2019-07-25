Valdosta woman assaulted in her front yard

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating reports of a woman being assaulted by a man in her own front yard.
Investigators said it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of Old Clyattville Road and Oak Street.
The woman said she was walking up to her home when a man grabbed her by her arm. Then when she attempted to pull away, he hit her in the stomach with an unknown object.
Tyler Kornegay just moved back into the neighborhood.
Now he said this incident has him even more afraid for his family’s safety.
“The people over here are good and everything but we just don’t like this neighborhood. It just has a bad feeling to us," said Kornegay.
Kornegay said that the neighborhood is typically quiet, but they have heard gunshots in the past.
He said his main worry are the children in the area and that he’s looking to relocate.
