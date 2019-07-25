Tift Co. teachers get prepared with new teacher orientation

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - “So far we have covered basically Tift County is the best district in the state; maybe the world (Laughter),” said Lindsay Badillo, a new teacher at Tift County.
On Wednesday, new teachers in Tift County came together to meet principals and other staff members at the school for their very first time.
Many of the new teachers had just graduated from college and can not wait to start teaching.
“Growing up I had some Phenomenal teachers starting back with one to remember was my third-grade teacher Ms. Laura Pritchett who is at Annie Belle Clark. Just the interest she took in us; basically, I am playing rec football at the time and she comes and supports me at my games and all,” said Javier Clark, a new teacher.
We asked teachers what exactly it is that they have learned at the orientation thus far.
“I have learned where I can go for different information as far as technology, different resources, administration. I have seen that the board is going to be a great support for me,” Badillo said.
“I greeted a lot of these individuals gained some additional information along those lines; that I think would be very beneficial as I am kind of fresh face and new to the system and everything,” Clark said.
We also spoke with a principal who told me the benefits that her new teachers have after the New Teacher Orientation training.
“Our new teachers have an overview of the expectations of Tift County; all of the different schools, especially the curriculum and the opportunity to build relationships,” said Dr. Stephanie Morrow, Principal for Annie Belle Elementary.
One of the teachers also explained how she wants to impact the kids in her classroom.
“Test scores are only a small factor of it. They are going to remember you by the smile you gave them whenever they walked through the door,” Badillo said.
