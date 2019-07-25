Sunbelt AG EXPO holds annual Field Day event

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday, AG leaders all over Southwest Georgia had the opportunity to learn about the latest technologies to improve their operations during the 2019 Sunbelt Ag Expo Annual Field Day.
The event was held on the 600 acres Darrell Williams Research Farm, which is located where the annual Expo show site is.
Shuttles took leaders on a tour where they stopped about 30 times to learn and see how the new technology works first hand.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says this field day was important because many farmers are still recovering from Hurricane Michael.
“Certainly after hurricane Michael last year, producers need every tool in the tool chest in order to be successful. Sunbelt plays a very important part in that," says Black.
Black says the turnout Thursday was amazing and looks forward to the Expo in October.
