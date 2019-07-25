Sumter Co. leaders renew efforts for high 2020 Census participation

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - Americus and Sumter County leaders are renewing their efforts to have high participation in the upcoming U.S. Census.
Leaders have come together to create a Complete Count Committee.
The hope is by creating this committee, the county will see the highest participation possible in the 2020 census.
The One Sumter Economic Development Foundation is helping get the committee together.
“And just kind of working together so we can really make a big impact and show what we have in Sumter County. Because for every person not counted, that is money left on the table,” said Ivy Oliver, Interim Executive Director of One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Inc.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 67 percent of Sumter County residents participated in the 2010 census.
