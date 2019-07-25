Rseults are in for Kinchafoonee Creek’s water quality tests

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Water quality results are in and they are good for Kinchafoonee Creek.
After last week’s sewage spill in Albany, Flint Riverkeeper staff said Albany sewage spills have no impact on the Kinchafoonee Creek because Lee County is above stream.
Robert Gipaya said the creek is tested bi-weekly.
"The only thing really that affects the Kinchafoonee, I would say is failing septic systems,” said Gipaya. “We’ve a lot of houses on the Kinchafoonee there and so are the septic systems and if some of those fail, it could cause spikes. But like I said, we’ve been testing for months now and the creek here is looking pretty good.”
Gipaya said the last few months worth of tests came back “great.”
Some of those tests include chemical and bacterial testing.
