Pet of the Week: July 22-26

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Belle, the Pet of the Week for July 22-26.
She is a Terrier Mix breed.
She is around 1-2 years old.
Belle showed up at a woman’s house a few weeks ago. The woman attempted to find her owner but was unable to so she took her to the shelter.
Belle loves children and other dogs.
She is also housebroken.
Belle is available for adoption at the Lee County Animal Shelter.
For more information on adoption, call the Lee County Animal Shelter at (229) 759-6037.
