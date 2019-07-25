Old Americus service station to be renovated

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - City of Americus leaders are continuing their efforts to revitalize downtown by making improvements to an old service station.
Mayor Barry Blount said it’s the old Randy Jones Service Station that sits on the corner of Cotton Avenue and Forsyth Street.
The Downtown Development Authority bought the property several years ago.
Blount said they want to make the building more presentable.
“So, we’re hoping we can renovate that and then attract some businesses to come in and either buy or rent that location and operate a business out of it. So, we have very ambitious plans for our downtown,” said Blount.
Blount added that they are open to any type of business, including a restaurant.
