NextEra to bring $13 million, hundreds of jobs to Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Construction for the Quitman Solar Energy Center is underway.
Since January 2019, construction crews have been driving forward, working to finish one of the largest solar facilities in the state.
The center is expected to bring a renewable energy source, hundreds of temporary jobs and more than $13 million in tax revenue to South Georgia.
“Low cost, clean energy for the rate payers of the state of Georgia," said Project Manager Stephen Land.
Land said they’ve still got a few solar panels to install and some pre-testing to do.
“It’s a lot of work from the team so I think collectively we’re very excited. We know what goes into this effort and ecstatic to work with Georgia Power and Brooks County. I think all of us are very excited about reaching the end," said Land.
Land said they’re also excited to provide low cost, clean and renewable energy.
“Obviously, our fuel source is the sun, which is pretty exciting. It’s abundant and it’s free," said Land.
Tiffany Holmes is the director of the Brooks County Development Authority and she said this adds an extra stream of income for local businesses and diversification of the Brooks County economy.
“Our restaurants, our gas stations, they have seen a big uptick in business. Our local hardware stores have seen business from this," said Holmes. “Everything from developing our parts to supporting our ag community to supporting our downtown’s retail and commercial. Those are all really important and this is just going to be hear, another way that we make sure we are preparing for the future of Brooks County."
Holmes said they’re happy to have them and the new facility.
“We are really, really proud of it. We are excited to welcome NextEra Energy to our community," said Holmes.
Currently, the project is providing close to 250 construction jobs with the potential for about 50 more at its peak.
Holmes said this project could also mean additional revenue that the county could use however leaders see fit.
“Increases in pay for our first responders, the school system could use this money to hire more teachers or purchase school buses. It just really opens up the door to opportunities that funding has always held us back from," said Holmes.
Holmes said that the project has minimal negative effects on the community, describing it as a true benefit. She said there’s a lack of strain on the infrastructure because of the minimal upkeep required.
Officials involved with the project said the final project will take up about 1,200 acres of land.
Currently, it’s about 80 percent complete and is expected to be finished in December of this year.
NextEra officials said they’re also currently building a facility in Dougherty County. They’re looking at a potential separate, second energy center in Brooks County.
