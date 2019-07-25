New Tift Co. principals speak out on their expectations

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Tift County Board of Education welcomed new teachers and principals at this year’s new teacher orientation.
Many of the teachers and principals come from different states and backgrounds. We had the opportunity to sit and interview three principals who say they are looking forward to an eventful school year with teachers and students.
“Building those relationships with the students and continuing the community relationship,” said Patsy Shivers, Principal of Len Lastinger Elementary School.
“As a first-year principal, I am just excited to get my staff and meet all of our kids,” said Jennifer Howell, Principal of Matt Wilson Elementary School.
“I think it is important to include all people, students, staff, community to make it successful,” said Willie Dean, Principal of J.T. Reddick Elementary School.
The principals say if they could each describe their schools in one word they would say family, phenomenal, and committed.
