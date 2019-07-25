New software helps teachers talk to parents who speak another language

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools have a new program to help beat language barriers.
A software called Kinvolved will help teachers talk to parents who don’t speak English. It’s a texting software.
So when a teacher sends a text message to a student’s parent, they’ll send the text in English but the parent will receive the text in their native language.
They can then send a text back in their native language and the teacher will get it in English.
“Part of the barrier with being able to engage is effective communication because of language. And we want to reduce that barrier if we can,” said Superintendent Kenneth Dyer.
Dougherty County Schools will start using the new program this upcoming school year.
