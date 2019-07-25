Mostly dry into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fantastic start Thursday with lows in the 60s while pleasant upper 80s low 90s covered the afternoon. Some clouds around but no rain as dry conditions hold. Tonight rather pleasant as lows drop into the 60s again. Friday brings another nice midsummer day with highs around 90 and possibly a passing shower or with the east coast seabreeze.
Rain chances creep back for the weekend isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Summer-time heat and humidity gradually returns lows low 70s and highs low-mid 90s through next week.
