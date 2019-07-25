Miracle Treat Day provides smiles and helps saves lives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dairy Queen in Sylvester delivered Blizzards to children at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Thursday for Miracle Treat Day.
Money raised from Miracle Treat Day goes to the Children's Miracle Network.
While the sweet treats made a lot of people smile, the money is used to buy life saving technology and machines.
Savannah Fields' daughter was born extremely early, at just 31 weeks.
She spent a majority of her pregnancy and the past few months after the birth at Phoebe.
Fields said beds from Children’s Miracle Network helped save her baby girl’s life.
“Help maintain her temperature while she was still growing a little bit. And then she got flipped to another bed that still helped her until she is now in open crib. With her being in those beds, it helped her to gain weight so she wouldn’t have to work so hard to maintain her temperature and all that so we could get her to where she is today,” explained Fields.
One-hundred percent of the money from Blizzards bought at the Sylvester Dairy Queen Thursday will go to Children’s Miracle Network.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, city drug force commander, and Sheriff Deputy Jerry Walters helped deliver the Blizzards.
