Leesburg police want home surveillance videos after 7 entering autos

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple entering auto’s in one Southwest Georgia city has police asking for the public’s home surveillance videos to help bring in the suspects.
The latest car burglaries happened in the Indian Rocks subdivision in Leesburg.
Police said home surveillance helps in the investigation, but so does locking your vehicles.
Seven cases of entering autos were reported Tuesday between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. in one neighborhood and residents said they’re on high alert.
“I’m sure they feel violated,” said Cassian Porcha who lives in the Indian Rocks community.
Home surveillance video shows three suspects who police said are responsible for seven entering auto’s early Tuesday morning.
“It makes you want to get out with your other neighbors around in the neighborhood and let them know, ‘Hey, we need to be more vigilant and watch each other’s property,’” said Porcha, whose neighbors did just that. “I was on my way to work they said, ‘Hey, did you hear someone broke into our vehicle? You might want to check your vehicle.’ So, I walked to my vehicle and nothing was disturbed.”
But that wasn’t the case for cars on Blue Springs Drive, Senah Drive and Tallhasse Trail.
Leesburg police said suspects went into glove compartments and stole several items. They also said some of those doors were open.
“What they are doing is just walking car to car to car, pulling on the door handles to see which ones are unlocked,” said Leesburg Police Chief Chris Prokesh.
Prokesh said the three suspects were working together.
“One of the subjects walks back to meet the first individual. The third individual is still in the SUV, so these are obviously three young men that know each other,” explained Prokesh.
Prokesh said the department braces for these crimes every summer.
“These guys were in hoodies, they duck into the shadows, it’s something that’s very, very, very hard to catch in the act,” said Prokesh.
Prokesh said they will increase patrols.
“I think maybe late in the evening or hours of maybe 11 to 2 or 3 in the morning is when they need to patrol,” said Porcha.
Anyone with home surveillance or information on those three suspects are asked to call investigators with the Leesburg Police Department at (229) 759-6464.
