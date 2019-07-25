Late July brings a refreshing change

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly clear with high clouds as drier air spills into SWGA. Behind Wednesday’s rare July cold front drier and slightly cooler air will bring some refreshing changes for few days. We’re already feeling the drier air however Thursday morning you’ll feel the cooler air as lows drop into the mid-upper 60s. Following a day just as nice with low humidity and highs mid-upper 80s. More of the same Friday but a shower or two is possible with the east coast seabreeze. Otherwise a sun/cloud mix with very little rain until the weekend.