Health officials say you should get student vaccines before the back-to-school rush

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) wants to encourage you to beat the rush for back to school.
DPH South Health District experts suggest getting vaccinations for school-age children now.
The required vaccinations for children vary based on age group, but the benefit to the general public is the same.
Immunization coordinator Reomona Thomas said vaccines protect families, teens and children by preventing diseases.
“We know that they work, so we just want to immunize those that are able to get immunized so that we are able to protect the little babies that are not able to get immunized," said Thomas.
Experts said students entering seventh grade need proof of a pertussis booster and meningococcal vaccines.
Children entering pre-K and kindergarten have a list of vaccinations required before starting school.
For more information on required shots and where to get them, you can contact your local health department or your private provider.
