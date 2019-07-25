Habitat for Humanity: Shop to support community

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Habitat for Humanity in Valdosta said one resource they’re relying heavily on for funding is their home improvement store and donation center.
ReStore is the organization’s thrift shop that sells new and gently used home accessories, building materials and more to the public.
According to the non-profit’s leaders, the Valdosta store is just one of 900 locations across the country.
They said the special thing about shopping with ReStore is that you can help your community and help yourself.
“Come and save money. Everybody likes to save money. Who doesn’t like to save money?" said ReStore customer George Garnett.
Garnett is just one of many customers that can regularly be found inside the ReStore store.
“They’ve got almost everything you can ask for," said Garnett.
Garnett and his business partners come into ReStore all the time, hoping to find pieces they can use to renovate their rental properties.
“The cheaper we can get them fixed up, the cheaper we can do the rent for our people in Lowndes County," said Garnett.
The great prices are just one of the benefits to shopping at the facility.
Molly Ferrier is the exeecutive director for the Valdosta Habitat for Humanity.
Ferrier said the more shopping you do, the more families they can help.
“The more people shop in the ReStore, the homes that we can build and the more families that we can provide with decent affordable housing. So they can move from surging every day to thriving," said Ferrier.
Ferrier said outside of ReStore, they are relying their current low income mortgages and community donations.
Garnett said he and his family have given a lot to the Habitat group so they encourage everyone else to do the same.
“It just makes you feel good. It gives you a blessing all the way around," said Garnett.
The ReStore in Valdosta is located in the 2000 block of Cypress Street.
Store hours are Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
