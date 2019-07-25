Get free health screenings this weekend at Tift Regional Medical Center’s Kickoff to Men’s Health event

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Tift Regional Medical Center is hosting its annual kick-off to men’s health this Saturday.
The event is to bring awareness to men’s health in Tifton.
Kristy Walter, the community relations coordinator, said this event has been a success for 13 years straight.
“It is a great way for men to take advantage of our free health screenings, free health information. We lure you in to talk about football but also to get those screenings done while you are here,” Walter said.
The fair will run from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
It will be set up at the Tift Regional Community Events Center.
It doesn’t cost anything to participate and registration is not required.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.