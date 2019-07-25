Georgia Grown helps agriculture producers collaborate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several agriculture producers are networking behind the Georgia Grown label to increase their sales power across the world.
Georgia Grown is a program designed for producers to promote the good coming out of Georgia agriculture.
Many ag producers from across Georgia met in Albany Wednesday.
Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black attended the event.
Black said that after a hard year with storms for producers, Georgia Grown continues to support those farmers in need.
“Certainly some of those producers that were affected by hurricane Michael are here today. I think there is great power in knowing where your food and fiber come from. There is great demand for that from our consumer base. There’s no greater way to tell your story than by utilizing the Georgia Grown brand,” said Black.
Black said it’s a chamber-like atmosphere inside Georgia Grown.
The event was held at Pretoria Fields Collective in Albany.
