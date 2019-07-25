GA congressman: Proposed SNAP benefits rule ‘unconscionable and callous’

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D - Georgia)
By Emileigh Forrester | July 24, 2019 at 10:53 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 10:53 PM

Washington, D.C. (WALB) - Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D - Georgia) slammed the USDA’s proposed rule to limit SNAP benefits.

Bishop chairs the US House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and related Agencies.

In a statement Bishop's office issued Wednesday, he called the proposed action by the administration "unconscionable and callous."

Bishop said he believes the proposal would harm "the most vulnerable Americans."

The statement said the rule would "kick three million Americans off SNAP, including children, working families, veterans, people with disabilities, and seniors."

Bishop went on to point out that the USDA admitted the change would "negatively impact" food security in the country. "Yet, they are moving forward with this heartless change," Bishop wrote.

The rule is simply proposed by the USDA right now.

There is no word yet on when it could come up for debate.


“This action by the Administration is unconscionable and callous. It will harm the most vulnerable Americans. This rule will kick three million Americans off SNAP, including children, working families, veterans, people with disabilities, and seniors. Hundreds of thousands of children will lose free school meals, which is often their only meal of the day. Grocery retailers are projected to lose $3 billion in sales in a time when grocery stores are disappearing in rural communities—jeopardizing food access and local economies. The USDA acknowledged this change would ‘negatively impact’ food security and make it harder for working Americans to make ends meet. Yet, they are moving forward with this heartless change. The economy is not working for everyone and the Administration should not make it worse by decimating one of our most critical safety net programs,"

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D - Georgia).


