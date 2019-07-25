Dougherty Co. law enforcement prepare for big back-to-school giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -More than 2,000 backpacks and haircuts will be given out in Dougherty County next week, and it’s free!
The Dougherty County Police Department is partnering with all first responders and law enforcement agencies for the event.
Leaders said on National Night Out, Radium Springs Middle School will be flooded with vendors, bouncy houses, food, and the big supply giveaway.
All backpacks will be filled with pencils, papers, notebooks, and more.
Dougherty County Police said it’s their way of showing they care.
“It is so important for us to be one on one with the community. We want the community to see us outside of coming when something is bad or not right. We want them to know that when there’s a need in the community, we are there for them,” said Tamiko Whitlock, Sgt. Dougherty County Police.
Vendors like JC Wings and San Jose are two of the many vendors who will be giving out food for free.
Police are still accepting school supplies at their office on Habersham Road.
The National Night Out event and giveaway will be held next Wednesday.
It will kick-off at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.