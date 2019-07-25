City of Valdosta looks at airport improvements

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Regional Airport is looking for city council approval for about $1.5 million in grant funds for airport improvements.
Valdosta City Council is planning to consider the request for funds.
Airport officials said the money is for taxiway improvements and for the airport to buy property near the south end of their runway protection zone.
A Valdosta Regional Airport representative said it’s all apart of two separate requests.
One for about a million in funds for widening taxi lanes and drainage improvements.
The other requested $500,000 is a preliminary number for purchasing a home in the runway protection zone to ensure citizen safety.
Jim Galloway said the improvements are a part of making sure that they are ready for any opportunities presented.
“We don’t want to have somebody call us and say they wanna come in and say, ‘oh okay, well call us back in five years. We’ll be ready.’ So we want to stay ahead of that so we’re ready if someone does want to bring in a larger aircraft or a larger airline wants to come in," said Galloway.
If approved, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant money is expected to pay for 90 percent of the projects.
Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and passenger facility charges are expected to cover the rest.
That council meeting is set to take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Valdosta City Hall.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.