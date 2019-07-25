Blue Bird donates school bus to South GA Boys & Girls Clubs

By Kim McCullough | July 25, 2019 at 6:32 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 6:32 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several South GA Boys & Girls Clubs will now have a new bus for transportation.

A Blue Bird Vision school bus was donated to former President Jimmy Carter and the clubs at a private event at the Boys & Girls Clubs in Plains.

The school bus will serve communities in Albany, Plains and Montezuma.

The new bus will be used for after-school programs, field trips and outings.


"We are extremely grateful for this donation, as it allows us to fulfill our mission. It is paramount to our organization, as transportation is a huge challenge in these communities. We need our children to have access to the programs we offer, and this bus will be an integral part of our operations."

Marvin B. Laster, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany


Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter are honorary co-chairs of the clubs, dedicating much of their time to the organization.


"Blue Bird’s donation of this brand new school bus is greatly appreciated. It is heartwarming to see an organization like Blue Bird, which has been an important part of the South Georgia community, continuing to serve children through the gift of transportation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany."

Former President Jimmy Carter


The bus will start transporting students later this year.

