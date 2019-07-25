Blue Bird donates school bus to South GA Boys & Girls Clubs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several South GA Boys & Girls Clubs will now have a new bus for transportation.
A Blue Bird Vision school bus was donated to former President Jimmy Carter and the clubs at a private event at the Boys & Girls Clubs in Plains.
The school bus will serve communities in Albany, Plains and Montezuma.
The new bus will be used for after-school programs, field trips and outings.
Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter are honorary co-chairs of the clubs, dedicating much of their time to the organization.
The bus will start transporting students later this year.
