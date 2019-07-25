Basketball camp to ‘bounce through’ Tifton Saturday

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Travis Williams Basketball Camp will bounce through the Friendly City on Saturday.
The one-day camp is free to the public and all kids are encouraged to attend.
Williams, an amateur athletic union coach, and others will to teach basketball skills.
They also mentor youth on how to not become victims of their environments.
“Bouncing through the community and it’s a great fundraiser here in Tifton, Georgia. We got many fundraisers here in Tifton but this is one of the ones we are very proud of,” Tommy Blackshear, a coach, said.
“When you walk around Tifton, you want to give something back to the kids getting ready to go back to school. Give them something positive, have positive role models for them and just opportunity," Williams said.
All school supply donations will be given to the students who attend the event and all money donations can be sent to William's Foundation to give back in scholarships.
