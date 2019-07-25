Americus city manager censured by international voluntary organization

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus’ mayor is speaking out after City Manager Charles Coney received a “slap on the wrist” from an international organization.
Mayor Barry Blount said a censure on Coney will have no effect on his job as the Americus city manager.
Coney was censured for violating one of the International City/County Management Association’s (ICMA) code of ethics.
The censure comes after Coney was an elected official in Fitzgerald at the same time he was a city manager in Hampton.
Hampton is just outside of Atlanta.
ICMA said that filling both leadership roles at the same time is a conflict of interest.
The censure was also for Coney failing to fix the situation in a timely manner.
Blount said he still has full confidence in Coney.
"Part of his employment contract with the City of Americus when he was hired was that he would resign from the City of Fitzgerald as a council member, Which he did the day he began employment with us. So there really is no conflict or any repercussion as far as with his employment with the City of Americus,” explained Blount.
ICMA is a professional and voluntary organization for city and county management.
Officials with the organization said the censure is more of a disappointment in failing to meet their standards.
ICMA staff said Coney is no longer a member and that he left on his own.
Fitzgerald Mayor Jim Puckett did not want to comment on the censure but said Coney is a good guy and worked hard for the city.
Neither Coney or Hampton Mayor Steve Hutchison did not respond to our request for comment.
