Albany homeowners to see slight decrease in property taxes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re a homeowner in Albany, your property taxes may be a little less this year.
“When I go out and run errands, I have a hard time trying to keep up with them and got to worry about everything else I’ve got to do,” said Albany homeowner Rosa Lee Smith.
Smith spends most of her days chasing after her grandchildren, but the time she’d like to spend with them, she mostly spends worrying about her bills and how she’s going to pay each one.
“When you’re on a fixed income, it’s really hard to make everything meet at one time,” Smith said.
This year, Smith’s property taxes may be one less bill she has to stress about as much.
“The rollback ends up basically being a tax cut, if you will, for our citizens,” said Albany Finance Director Derrick Brown.
The City of Albany approved a millage rate rollback for the fifth year in a row. It would be a .08 percent decrease this year. This means, if your property values have not increased this year, your property taxes will be a few dollars less than last year.
“We’ve tried to keep our tax rates stable, an effect that results in a tax decrease for our citizens,” Brown said.
And for Smith, when she leaves and locks up her home for the day, just that few dollars off of her bill is really one less thing she has to worry about.
“Oh God, yeah. That’s a blessing. I own my own home and I’m trying to get it paid for. Those taxes lowered would be a generous blessing in my area,” Smith said.
Brown said this is just the city's millage rate rollback.
It doesn’t affect what the county or school system does with their rollback rates.
