ALB All-stars return home from Dizzy Dean World Series

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the past few years, the ALB All-stars have proven that they are one of the best little leagues in the country.
As they got the chance to defend their World Series title once again.
The U-10 and U-12 All-star teams got the chance to bring home another title.
Unfortunately, there won’t be a third banner this season.
But the U-10 team reached the Final Four.
And it seems these All-stars will continue to represent Albany for years to come.
“We’ve set forth a league with a tradition of winning," said league president Kip Hampson. "You know, with our league being called ALB, Albany League Baseball, we are the premiere league in the city. So we’re here so everybody can come play here. Know the city league to play with and have a chance to bring home one of these banners.”
Hampson said that next years group might be able to send three teams to the World Series.
