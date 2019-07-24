WALB receives community award for Trent Brown parade coverage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday, John Barron had the honor to take the floor with a few of Albany’s great community members.
As John and Karla Sands got the chance to be recognized for their help with the Trent Brown parade.
All of those community members who helped with Trent Brown’s hometown hero parade, were honored at the Government building.
They had the honor of receiving this award for our help in the parade.
Both said they are thankful for this recognition.
