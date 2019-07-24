VSU safety director joins chiefs’ association

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WALB) - C. Alan Rowe, Valdosta State University director of public safety, was sworn in as the new third vice president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) on Tuesday.
The GACP is the organization that represents police chiefs from across the state and, as one of its duties, is responsible for the training and professional development of all Law Enforcement Executives.
Rowe is a 11-year police veteran. Prior to beginning his law enforcement career, he served in the United States Navy where his assignments included support of 5th Fleet Operations in the Middle East as an embarked security team leader for Mobile Security Squadron 22 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
After departing 5th Fleet Operations, Rowe served as a command investigator/independent duty master at arms assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron One Two One in Virginia Beach, Va.
After beginning his law enforcement career in 2008, he worked in both police and sheriff’s departments prior to assuming the police chief position for the City of Pavo in 2014. He joined the Valdosta State University Department of Public Safety in 2015 and was appointed interim chief in March 2016, where he served until officially being selected as the eighth director of public safety and police chief in March 2017.
Rowe holds master of science degrees in emergency management and criminal justice from Jacksonville State University and a master’s of public safety administration from Columbus State University. He is currently pursuing a doctor’s of public administration at Valdosta State University.
Rowe is a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College, Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange, and Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Chief Executive Training Course.
