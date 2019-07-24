Valdosta expects to focus over half of SPLOST VIII on utilities

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta plans to spend $40 million in taxpayers’ money on utilities.
Council approved a preliminary SPLOST VIII list.
It includes focusing the majority of funds on improving aging infrastructure.
This will help update necessities like the sewer pipes.
Resident Patti Robertson said she likes this idea because she hopes the updated infrastructure will result in less flooding issues in the city.
“Anytime it has a hard rain here or a storm comes through, if you try to travel down Ashley Street or past any of the main businesses, you know it just floods at the least little bit. It’s something that’s long overdue," said Robertson.
Robertson said if the city doesn’t pay attention to the infrastructure issues now, then they will just cost more later.
City officials said they are planning to look at groundwater and storm water issues.
The preliminary SPLOST VIII list is set to be reviewed by Lowndes County commissioners.
Then commissioners will return it to the council for final approval in early August.
