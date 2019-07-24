'Ultimately, it’s the staff that keep daily operations going’: Lee Co. officials talk leadership changes

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Leadership change is coming to Lee County after David Forrester’s exit as fire chief and emergency management director.
Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk said the responsibilities of fire chief and emergency management director will transfer over to deputy chief Coleman Williams, who is next in the chain of command.
“Cole Williams, who is our deputy chief, will assume the role as far as the next in line to assume the responsibilities and we just expect a smooth transaction from what we’re doing. It’s still everyday at work,” said Sistrunk.
Sistrunk said commissioners are likely to vote on filling the EMA director position.
“Cole has been the deputy chief for the last, almost two years I believe, Cole has done a great job,” said Sistrunk.
Sistrunk said at the moment, an interim will not be hired.
"I’m really excited about the position, the roles, the responsibilities, but ultimately it’s the staff that keep daily operations going and make everything happen. Each member of the department makes the department,” said Williams.
County leaders could not talk about Forrester’s exit from the county because it is “a personnel matter.”
Forrester could not be reached for comment.
Sistrunk said the fire chief position will be posted online in the coming days. He hopes to have the position filled soon.
